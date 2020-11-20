What Calif.'s New Consumer Debt Law Means For Collectors

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 1:46 PM EST) -- On Sept. 25, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 908, enacting the Debt Collection Licensing Act. The DCLA will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, but proposed regulations will begin to roll out soon. The act is one of several new consumer protection bills recently enacted in California, including the law that created the state's "mini-Consumer Financial Protection Bureau," otherwise known as the California Consumer Financial Protection Law. As the name makes clear, the DCLA provides for the licensure, regulation and oversight of entities seeking to collect consumer debts from California residents. What does the DCLA mean for nonexempt debt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS