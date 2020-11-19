Carbon Capture Tech Offers A Fast Path Toward Climate Goals

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- Decarbonization of the world economy presents many critical challenges. While much early attention focused on lowering carbon emissions in the production of electricity through the use of renewable energy technologies, many policymakers are now focused on how the world can transition to low or net-zero carbon emission manufacturing and products by using renewable and low-carbon feedstocks throughout the industrial sector. Lowering the carbon intensity of products manufactured in the industrial sector of our economy through a green pathway represents a crucial opportunity for economic growth. Meeting world decarbonization goals and commitments by 2050 will require using renewable energy to produce hydrogen, ammonia,...

