Facebook Settles Software Co.'s Final Data Patent Claims

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. and Software Rights Archive LLC have fully settled the infringement claims in their eight-year dispute over a trio of patents for indexing, searching and displaying data, according to a joint stipulation filed Wednesday in California federal court. In September, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. sided with Facebook in the patent infringement suit brought by SRA, finding that the three patents at issue cover the abstract ideas of collecting, analyzing and displaying certain information and therefore aren't patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International. SRA filed a notice of appeal a...

