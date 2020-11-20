EU Climate Goals Are Hard To Reach Without Carbon Capture

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Decarbonization of the world economy presents many critical challenges. After early attention focused on production of electricity with renewable energy technologies, many policymakers are now considering how the world can reduce carbon emissions by using renewable and low-carbon feedstocks throughout the industrial sector. The scale of this challenge ensures that it will take many years to accomplish — but in the meantime, there is an opportunity to immediately and substantially reduce the emissions profile of fossil fuels. This can be achieved through the wide-scale deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, technologies and products. So-called blue fuels — fuels produced...

