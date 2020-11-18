Troutman Pepper Atty Beats Nike's Sanctions Bid In TM Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused Wednesday to sanction a Troutman Pepper attorney over third-party subpoenas sent to trainers in the contentious trademark battle over "cool compression" clothing, ruling that Nike's qualms with opposing counsel's conduct were unwarranted. In the dispute, Troutman Pepper represents athletic apparel maker Lontex Corp., which sued Nike Inc. in January 2019 claiming the sportswear giant has used its signature compression branding term without permission for years. Lontex owns the Sweat It Out brand, which is popular among professional athletes, according to the company. Nike lodged its sanctions bid in July, arguing that Lontex's lead counsel, Ben Wagner,...

