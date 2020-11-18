Ex-Trash Hauling Exec Charged In SF Pay-To-Play Scheme

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- A former executive with the trash hauling and recycling company Recology is the latest person charged in a wide-ranging federal pay-to-play investigation surrounding San Francisco's former public works director, according to a criminal complaint filed in California federal court Wednesday. Paul Fredrick Giusti, the former group government & community relations manager for Recology's San Francisco Group, is being charged with bribery and money laundering. According to prosecutors, Giusti was a central player in funneling more than $1 million worth of bribes to Mohammed Colin Nuru, who himself was charged in January with honest services wire fraud and making false statements to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS