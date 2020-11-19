Werner Truck Drivers Win Class Cert. In Nebraska Wage Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A group of Nebraska truck drivers suing over worker classification issues that they say have left them making little to no money have won class certification, after a federal judge rejected objections to a magistrate judge's recommendations. A Nebraska federal judge on Wednesday signed off on conditional certification of workers who drove trucks for Werner Enterprises, Inc., which they allege misclassified them as independent contractors and left them to make less than the legally required minimum wage. "There is evidence that the putative class members were victims of a single decision, policy, or plan, and that a common policy or practice...

