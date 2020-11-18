Ex-ComEd CEO, Lobbyists Charged In Bribery Scheme

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Commonwealth Edison Co.'s former CEO and other executives were indicted in Illinois federal court Wednesday on charges of conspiring in a bribery scheme to push for energy regulation favorable to the utility. Former Commonwealth Edison CEO Anne Pramaggiore was among those charged in a bribery scheme in Illinois federal court. In photo, the ComEd-powered skyline of Chicago. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Those named in the nine-count indictment are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyists Michael McClain and John Hooker, and Jay Doherty, who worked as a consultant for the company. They are charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully...

