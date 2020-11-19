Phone Makers Get Limited Look At Fee Deals In 4G IP Suit

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 8:48 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal on Thursday refused to let a Chinese phone maker reclassify a tranche of confidential fee agreements in litigation brought by Mitsubishi over 3G and 4G patents, but approved a compromise giving the smartphone maker and another company access to six of the deals. The three-judge appellate panel refused device maker Xiaomi Inc.'s bid to move all of the deal documents out of the designation of "attorneys eyes only" so its company representatives could see the documents detailing earlier licensing agreements between Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Sisvel International SA. The litigation before the court involves patents that are...

