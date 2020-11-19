Ex-Cooley Atty Gets August Trial Date In Corruption Case

Law360, London (November 19, 2020, 1:57 PM GMT) -- A judge set an August trial date on Thursday for a former Cooley attorney and his wife, an anti-corruption expert, who are charged in connection with an alleged £1.3 million ($1.7 million) corruption scheme. Former Cooley lawyer Joshua Brien and Melissa Khemani, a former lawyer with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, will go on trial on Aug. 9, Judge Gregory Perrins said at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court. Brien has been charged with several counts of fraud and money laundering over his conduct while employed as an advisor for the Commonwealth, an international association mostly of former British colonies, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS