Southwest Beats Customer Service Rep's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge grounded a lawsuit brought against Southwest Airlines Co. by a customer service representative who said she was put on unpaid leave as punishment for lodging U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges, ruling that the time gap between her complaints and the leave decision was too long to suggest retaliation. U.S. District Judge James A. Parker on Wednesday granted Southwest's motion to dismiss longtime employee Krisanne Haskew's lawsuit under the Americans with Disabilities Act and New Mexico state law, finding that Haskew's allegations weren't enough to back up her claims that she was retaliated against for turning to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS