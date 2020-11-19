Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sherwin-Williams Pushes Back On Special Master In IP Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 11:28 PM EST) -- Sherwin-Williams urged a federal judge Wednesday not to block its expert in a patent suit against coatings giant PPG from making an argument that allegedly contradicts what the paint company told the patent office years ago.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. wants U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti to reject a report and recommendation made by special master Henry Sneath earlier this month. In the suit, set for trial in February, Sherwin claims PPG infringed patents for latex coatings that line the insides of beverage and food cans.

The special master had agreed with PPG that Sherwin expert F. Joseph Schork can't argue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!