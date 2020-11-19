Sherwin-Williams Pushes Back On Special Master In IP Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 11:28 PM EST) -- Sherwin-Williams urged a federal judge Wednesday not to block its expert in a patent suit against coatings giant PPG from making an argument that allegedly contradicts what the paint company told the patent office years ago. The Sherwin-Williams Co. wants U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti to reject a report and recommendation made by special master Henry Sneath earlier this month. In the suit, set for trial in February, Sherwin claims PPG infringed patents for latex coatings that line the insides of beverage and food cans. The special master had agreed with PPG that Sherwin expert F. Joseph Schork can't argue...

