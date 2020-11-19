Ford Inks Deal To Repair Trucks' Faulty Exhaust Systems

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. has agreed to offer repairs and reimbursement to drivers to end a proposed class suit in Michigan federal court alleging it sold Ford Explorer trucks with defective exhaust systems that leaked fumes into the vehicles' cabins. Named plaintiffs Suresh Persad, Daniel G. Wright and Robert S. Drummond asked the court for preliminary approval in a motion Wednesday, while Ford filed a response in support of that motion on Thursday, saying the deal was reached after arm's length negotiations and provides substantial relief to class members. The named plaintiffs filed suit in August 2017, alleging that Ford became aware...

