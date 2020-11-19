Funder Claims Eni Doc Bid In Offshore Oil Fight Is Retribution

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A litigation funder claimed Wednesday that Eni's petition for it to turn over documents is actually "retribution" for the company covering a suit that sees the Italian oil giant facing corruption claims over a Nigerian offshore oil deal. Affiliates of the U.S. commercial litigation funder Drumcliffe told U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware that Eni's bid to subpoena them for information meant to shore up its defenses in an Italian litigation, and related arbitration against Nigeria, has misled the court. The Drumcliffe units argue that they've only indirectly assisted Nigeria as the country pursues allegations that Eni corruptly procured a...

