Watchdog Sides With AT&T In Fight Over Wi-Fi Ad Claims

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- An advertising watchdog said Thursday that AT&T made reasonable claims in blog posts purporting to offer the "best possible" Wi-Fi and home internet services, rejecting Comcast's challenge to the assertions. The National Advertising Division, which is part of BBB National Programs, found after investigating the claims by AT&T that the blogs made "self-referential" characterizations, rather than comparisons to rivals' services, and that it had a basis for doing so. Comcast Cable Communications LLC had formally objected to AT&T's blog references to the "best possible Wi-Fi experience," the "best possible in-home connections" and the "best possible home internet experience." The National Advertising...

