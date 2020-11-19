Shreveport Urges Judge To Ax CenturyLink Suit Over Permits

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The city of Shreveport, Louisiana, has urged a federal judge in the Pelican State to toss a suit by CenturyLink challenging blocked permits for the telecom's expansion plans, arguing that issues in the case have already been resolved in a state court. The city filed a dismissal motion Wednesday against the July suit, which accuses Shreveport of trying to use an agreement that expired a decade ago to prevent CenturyLink Communications LLC from obtaining the public rights of way needed to build out its network. The suit claims the city is leveraging a franchise deal that a CenturyLink predecessor reached with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS