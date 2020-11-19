Fed. Circ. Affirms $107M Inhaler IP Judgment Against GSK

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected GlaxoSmithKline LLC's argument that it should get a new damages trial in an intellectual property case, affirming a Delaware federal jury verdict that GSK's Ellipta inhalers infringed a claim of Vectura Ltd.'s inhaler patent to the tune of $107 million. In a precedential opinion, the appeals court shot down GSK's argument that there was insufficient evidence to find that it infringed and that U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews erred in his claim construction. The panel also declined to undo the judge's ruling that although Vectura made improper damages arguments, they were not so...

