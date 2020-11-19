Deloitte Loses Pa. Appeal Bid Over Adelphia Collapse Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that Deloitte & Touche LLP will have to face a lawsuit in the Keystone State over the role of its accounting in the collapse of cable provider Adelphia Communications Corp. In a one-sentence per curiam order Wednesday, the court declined to hear Deloitte's appeal of a March Superior Court decision that a state trial court judge had exceeded his authority when he dismissed claims by Adelphia successor Zito Media LP against the accounting firm on the grounds that executive fraud played a bigger part in Adelphia's bankruptcy than Deloitte's alleged conduct. Deloitte has been fighting...

