Hospital Can't Escape Suit Over Surgery With Recalled Laser

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- Texas Children's Hospital can't end a lawsuit brought against it by parents alleging their young daughter suffered permanent injuries after a doctor performed brain surgery with a recalled device, a Texas appellate court determined Thursday, rejecting challenges to an expert report supporting the claims. The ruling from the First Court of Appeals in Houston paves the way for Aviv and Ela Barr to proceed with the lawsuit against Texas Children's Hospital over alleged neurological injuries caused to the couple's minor daughter after she underwent what's described as a minimally invasive surgery to treat epilepsy. The couple alleges that when Dr. Daniel...

