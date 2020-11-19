9th Circ. Puts Heat On Seila Law In CFPB Ratification Fight

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 11:51 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday appeared reluctant to shoot down a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau administrative subpoena against the California law firm that successfully challenged the agency's constitutionality at the U.S. Supreme Court, struggling with the firm's position that the agency can't be allowed to pick up where it left off after their high court trip. At oral argument before the three-judge panel, Seila Law LLC pressed its fight against a civil investigative demand that the CFPB issued in 2017 as part of a debt-relief services investigation. That fight went up to the Supreme Court last term in Seila Law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS