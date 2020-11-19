Ex-Asst. City Atty Can't Revive Retaliatory Discharge Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court said Thursday a former assistant city attorney's retaliatory discharge claims against the city of Port Arthur, Texas, were "logically flawed" and properly dismissed by a trial court. The Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont upheld a trial court's 2018 dismissal of attorney Samer Shobassy's claim the city fired him for reporting alleged violations of the city's contract bidding process. The timeline of events shows Shobassy reported the alleged problems days after he was terminated in November 2015 for what the city said was a record of poor work, according to the opinion. Shobassy argued he was fired...

