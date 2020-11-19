HBO Takes MJ Estate's 'Neverland' Arbitration Bid To 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- HBO urged a Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday to nix a lower court's order requiring it to arbitrate a $100 million breach of contract suit brought by Michael Jackson's estate over the documentary "Leaving Neverland," saying their arbitration agreement from a decades-old contract has no bearing on the documentary fight. Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, an attorney for Home Box Office Inc., told the three-judge panel during virtual oral arguments that a 1992 contract his client signed to use footage from Jackson's Dangerous World Tour expired decades ago and is completely unrelated to "Leaving Neverland," which...

