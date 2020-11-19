Ill. Justices Say Hospital Can't Have Consultant's Test Results

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday that a hospital defending medical malpractice claims isn't entitled to the results of medical tests performed by a physician, vacating a trial judge's decision to reject the physician's redesignation from expert to consultant. The justices said that patient Alexis Dameron had properly navigated the Supreme Court's discovery rules to reclassify the physician as a non-testifying consultant whose opinions are protected and that Mercy Hospital and Medical Center and its employees "made no attempt" to show that exceptional circumstances in Dameron's suit warrant disclosure of the physician's test results. "Essentially, defendants present us with nothing more than a...

