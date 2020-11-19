Teamsters Prez's Foes Can Press Bias Claims Against Local

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has narrowly kept alive a suit by Teamsters dissidents against their local brass alleging they were suspended following a sham misconduct hearing because they criticized international union president James P. Hoffa and his allies. Hoffa administration foes Timothy Sylvester and James Reynolds lack the "curative 'smoking gun'" to prove Teamsters Local 804 officials Edween Villalta and John Piccinich engineered their suspensions in retaliation for their criticizing Hoffa, U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano said Wednesday. But Second Circuit precedent dictates that they get the benefit of the doubt on their claims they were targeted because of the...

