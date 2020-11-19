Former EBay Execs Deny New Charges In Cyberstalking Case

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Two former eBay executives pled not guilty on Thursday to an expanded indictment accusing them of working with a group of employees to harass a Massachusetts couple who ran an e-commerce blog critical of the company. James Baugh, eBay's former senior director of safety and security, and David Harville, the company's former director of global resiliency, were arraigned Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler and entered pleas of not guilty for all 15 counts of the indictment against them. Baugh and Harville, the highest-ranking eBay employees caught in the scheme, were first charged in June alongside five other former...

