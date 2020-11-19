Lender Seeks Sanctions Over 'Shakedown' FCRA Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Florida woman informed a Tampa federal court Wednesday of a settlement in her Fair Credit Reporting Act suit against lender BlueChip Financial and its CEO, but the judge set a hearing for Friday on the defendants' sanctions motion alleging the suit was "factually and legally frivolous." Defendants BlueChip and Samuel A. Spratt said in a motion Monday that the complaint, filed on behalf of Brittany Speights by attorneys Brandon D. Morgan and Thomas M. Bonan of Seraph Legal PA, is "only the latest in a series of frivolous shakedown lawsuits" by the Tampa-based law firm. BlueChip and Spratt also said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS