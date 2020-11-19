Smithfield Foods Says It Settled Hog Farm Stench Suits

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- Smithfield Foods Inc. said Thursday that it settled nuisance suits brought by hundreds of neighbors of its North Carolina hog farms after the Fourth Circuit affirmed the company's liability but ordered a $2.5 million punitive damages award to be revisited. The settlement "takes into account the divided decision of the court," Smithfield Foods chief administrative officer Keira Lombardo said in a statement. Terms of the deal are undisclosed but will resolve more than two dozen cases brought by neighbors against Murphy-Brown LLC, a subsidiary of WH Group Ltd.'s U.S.-based pork producer Smithfield Foods. A Fourth Circuit panel on Thursday affirmed Smithfield's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS