7th Circ. Tosses Immigration Officer's Bias Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday backed the dismissal of a longtime U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee's discrimination suit, saying she hadn't shown any connection between her complaints of anti-Italian bias and her troubles at work. A three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment win for the agency, affirming a lower court's ruling that immigration officer Vincenza Presti couldn't proceed with her Title VII discrimination and retaliation claims because she proffered no evidence showing her heritage or previous U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims were linked to her inability to get promoted. "No reasonable jury could conclude that Presti suffered an adverse...

