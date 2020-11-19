Alaska Lawmakers Tell Justices Native Cos. Need Virus Money

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- Alaska's members of Congress have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a D.C. Circuit ruling that Alaska Native corporations don't qualify for a share of $8 billion in COVID-19 relief, saying an appeals panel "superimposed the Lower 48 model of Indian tribe on Alaska" and denying funding during the pandemic threatens Alaska Natives' health. The D.C. Circuit ruled in September that the state-chartered Alaska Native corporations aren't "Indian tribes" under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, saying that language Congress borrowed from a 1975 contracting law, the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, referred only to sovereign tribes that...

