Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Urged To Reject Intel's Bid To Undo PTAB Loss

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- Patent-holding company VLSI Technology LLC has urged the Federal Circuit to affirm a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld its device power management patent, saying Intel's bid to vacate the decision is improper.

Intel appealed the PTAB decision in April, arguing in its September opening brief that the board erred in concluding that earlier technology doesn't render the claimed invention invalid. In a response filed Wednesday, VLSI contended that the PTAB had rightfully rejected Intel's invalidity arguments, in part because Intel improperly raised one of them for the first time during oral arguments before the board.

VLSI said Intel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!