Watchdog Says DOD Aircraft Failing To Meet Readiness Goals

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- More than half of U.S. Department of Defense aircraft failed to meet their annual availability targets across nearly a decade despite tens of billions of dollars in related operational spending each year, according to a watchdog report Thursday. Of the 46 types of aircraft operated by the military, only three met their mission capability goals in the majority of fiscal years between 2011 and 2019, and only one — the Air Force's UH-1N Huey helicopters — met the goal in every year, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said. Twenty-four of the 46 aircraft did not meet mission readiness goals in any year, despite...

