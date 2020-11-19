Facebook Claims User Cloned 100K Instagram Accounts

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Turkish national is scraping publicly viewable data from more than 100,000 Instagram users to create a network of clone sites, in violation of the social network's terms of use and trademark laws, Facebook Inc. said Thursday in California federal court. Ensar Sahinturk has been improperly collecting, and then publicly displaying, data from Instagram users without their consent or knowledge since at least August 2017, the social media giant says in its complaint. Since at least March, Sahinturk has controlled at least 20 websites, with names like jolygram.com, pikdo.net, and finalgram.com, that show this type of unauthorized data, Facebook says....

