7-Year Delay In Suing Doesn't Doom EEOC Pregnancy Case

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission got the green light to pursue a suit accusing medical transport provider LogistiCare of illegally firing pregnant workers, even though the 2020 suit stems from a bias charge lodged at the EEOC seven years ago. U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow denied the company's motion to sink the case, saying the EEOC's claim could not be thrown out merely because it took so long to file the lawsuit, because LogistiCare didn't show that the lag had actually hurt its defense. "Here, even if the EEOC's delay in filing suit was unreasonable, genuine issues of material...

