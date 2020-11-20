Steel Co. Fights 189% Duties After Missing Cutoff By Minutes

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Turkish steel wire importer has challenged the U.S. Department of Commerce's imposition of 188.71% antidumping and countervailing duties, saying technical difficulties and a lawyer groggy from surgery delayed its responses to the department's investigations by mere minutes. In two complaints filed Thursday with the U.S. Court of International Trade, Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayi A.S. alleged that Commerce unfairly applied an adverse inference to land at preliminary antidumping and countervailing duty rates of 53.65% and 135.06%, respectively, on its prestressed concrete steel wire strand, also called PC strand. The duties will likely cost the company more than $96,000 per month...

