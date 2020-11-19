Norton Healthcare Strikes Tentative Settlement In ERISA Row

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- Norton Healthcare Inc. has reached a tentative deal to settle a proposed class action that could cover as many as 15,000 former employees who allege that the company's multimillion-dollar retirement plan had unnecessarily high fees and poor investment offerings. In a brief filed with a Kentucky federal judge on Wednesday, attorneys for Norton Healthcare, insurance brokerage firm Lockton Cos. and the workers said they reached a "settlement in principle" that would resolve the proposed class action that dates back to 2018. The filing said the deal came after a mediation session that took place last week and that the parties are...

