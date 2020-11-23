What's Behind Unions' Higher Ed Organizing Boom

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Legal changes and job security concerns have ignited an organizing explosion among non-tenure college professors and graduate student workers, swelling organized labor's ranks in higher education by tens of thousands over the last several years, new research shows. The Nov. 15 report by the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College found unions organized more than 36,000 mostly non-tenure "contingent" faculty members and other professionals at dozens of colleges between 2013 and 2019. That same period saw unions stake out a new segment, organizing nearly 20,000 undergraduate and graduate student workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS