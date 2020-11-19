Ex-Panera CEO Sues Co. For Noncompete Suit Legal Fees

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Former Panera Bread CEO Ronald M. Shaich opened another front Wednesday in a tangled post-employment feud with the company he founded, seeking a Delaware Chancery Court order for Panera's payment of some legal fees incurred in a suit filed in 2019 accusing him of violating noncompete agreements. Shaich argues that the fast-casual dining chain failed to promptly cover his most recent legal costs in the litigation, initially filed in connection with Shaich's hiring of former Panera information technology officers to pursue business interests of Act III Management LLC, an investment company Shaich formed after ending his 30-year run at Panera. Act...

