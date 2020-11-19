Judge Blocks Policy Expanding Criminal Bars To Asylum

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday temporarily barred the Trump administration from imposing new restrictions that would disqualify foreigners with certain criminal convictions, including misdemeanors and immigration offenses, from winning asylum. Stepping in to halt the policy just one day before it was set to take effect, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston found that the administration had overstepped its legal authority and run afoul of Congress' intent when it tried to strip asylum eligibility from people with less serious criminal convictions. The U.S. government already bars migrants who have been convicted of certain serious crimes and terrorist offenses from being granted asylum....

