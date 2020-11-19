Feds Say 'Tiger King' Zoo Is Neglecting Protected Animals

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- The zoo featured in the hit Netflix series "Tiger King" and its current owners are violating the Endangered Species Act by providing substandard living conditions for tigers, lions, a grizzly bear, ring-tailed lemurs and other animals, prosecutors said in an Oklahoma federal court complaint Thursday. Federal prosecutors say that the zoo featured in Neflix's hit series "Tiger King" is neglecting its animals. The U.S. Department of Justice said U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections over the summer revealed underfed animals, animals with untreated injuries that sometimes led to early deaths, and animals covered in flies that would lay eggs under the animals'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS