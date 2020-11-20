GAO Backs Defense Health Unit's Follow-On R&D Deal

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- The Defense Health Agency was allowed to award a health care delivery modernization research contract to a small business without competition because it could link the contract to an earlier Navy research deal, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled, turning down a protest from a rival company. The DHA reasonably explained how the disputed sole-source small business innovation research, or SBIR, phase 3 task order to help update its health care delivery system was linked to research done under an earlier Navy phase I SBIR deal, meaning it was allowed to award the deal to American Systems Corp., the GAO...

