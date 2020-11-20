Marriott Investor Looks To Save Data Breach Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- A shareholder is fighting Marriott International Inc.'s bid to toss his lawsuit filed on the hotel giant's behalf in Maryland federal court following a 2018 customer data breach, saying he has successfully argued that most of the company's board members have a personal interest in the suit's outcome. Marriott shareholder John P. Moore on Thursday opposed the company's motion to dismiss his case in multidistrict litigation related to the breach, claiming that a majority of board members face "a substantial likelihood" of liability for breaching their fiduciary duties and for unjust enrichment because they had a financial interest in Marriott's 2016...

