Creditor Fights 'Outrageous' Contempt Bid In Gem Row

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A creditor going after a rare gems collection estimated to be worth $20 million has jabbed back at a contempt bid alleging a disqualified law firm is wrongfully still participating in a California dispute over the gems by working on a related out-of-state action, calling the claim "extraordinary and outrageous." Sterling Financial & Realty Group Inc. filed a response to the contempt bid Thursday, fighting back against what it called a frivolous motion to hold it and its Florida counsel, which was disqualified from the California case, in contempt. New York law firm Kennedy Berg LLP and attorney James Kennedy quickly followed suit,...

