Pomerantz, Abraham Fruchter To Rep Forescout Investors

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP and Pomerantz LLP will represent a proposed class of investors alleging cybersecurity company Forescout Technologies Inc. tricked investors about the company's earnings ahead of a sale that ultimately fell apart, a California federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston appointed the firms, which both specialize in securities litigation, to work together to represent a pair of co-lead plaintiffs, a group of funds referred to collectively as the Glazer funds and an entity called Meitav Tachlit Mutual Funds Ltd. The funds and their counsel will work on behalf of a proposed class of Forescout investors...

