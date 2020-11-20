Miss America Chair Sues Over Breakaway Teen Pageant Coup

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Miss America Organization board member hit a Miss America affiliate with a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday, alleging the organization improperly jettisoned her from its board and renamed the teen scholarship and talent offshoot after their trademark licensing negotiations went sour. In an eight-page complaint, former South Dakota secretary of state and MAO chair Shantel Krebs accuses Crown and Scholar Inc., which was formerly known as Miss America's Outstanding Teen Inc., of kicking her off the teen pageant's board in violation of the nonprofit's bylaws, which require that at least two of its board seats are filled by MAO...

