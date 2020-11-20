E-Commerce Biz Wish Eyes $1B Gunderson, Cooley-Led IPO

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 2:10 PM EST) -- Discount e-commerce platform Wish filed Friday for an up to $1 billion initial public offering guided by Gunderson Dettmer and Cooley as several other privately held companies with billion-dollar valuations have made similar moves this month. ContextLogic Inc., which does business as Wish and is being led by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, hasn't yet disclosed in its regulatory filing how many shares it will offer or how much they will cost. The total offering amount is also preliminary. Companies often use $1 billion and $100 million as placeholder figures in their early filings with the U.S. Securities...

