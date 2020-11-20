Ralphs Can't Combine Seating Suits, Calif. Panel Says

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has reversed a trial court's decision linking two lawsuits accusing the Kroger subsidiary Ralphs of not providing workers with seating, finding that cases implicating different job titles, time periods and claims can be litigated separately. In a 19-page unpublished opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel unanimously found that the trial court abused its discretion in ruling that the suit launched by Ralph Grocery Co. employees John Yannoulatos and Jill LaFace over seats for self-checkout cashiers is a continuation of another action brought by LaFace, which focused on seating for general cashiers. "We find no support in the...

