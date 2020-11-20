Cullen & Dykman Guides $68M Manhattan Real Estate Loan

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Cullen & Dykman represented New York Community Bank in connection with its roughly $67.8 million loan to an ACHS Management Corp. entity for a retail property on West 125th Street in Manhattan, according to records made public Thursday in New York. The $67.85 million loan is for 301-303 W. 125th St., and roughly $20.6 million of that figure is new debt for the property while the remainder is refinance of preexisting debt. The Harlem property is one block west of the Apollo Theater. The 125th Street subway station, where Lines A and C as well as the B and D Trains...

