'Absurd' To Suggest Assange Extradition Is Political, US Says

Law360, London (November 20, 2020, 7:42 PM GMT) -- The U.S. government called claims Julian Assange is being prosecuted for his political opinions "absurd," saying in court documents filed Friday in London that the WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the U.S. to face trial because he has "committed serious criminal offenses." In written closing submissions, U.S. prosecutors said Assange is being prosecuted for publishing classified information "that put lives in danger" and for helping a former U.S. Army analyst breach the Espionage Act, and not "because he holds opinions that America should be more transparent and not hold secrets." Assange's lawyers contend the extradition would be illegal because the charges are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS