Golden Globes Group Nears Early Win In Media Monopoly Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Friday his intention to toss a Norwegian entertainment reporter's lawsuit accusing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes, of monopolizing foreign entertainment journalism in Los Angeles, saying the entertainment news market is not limited to Tinseltown. During a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said he is inclined to grant the HFPA's motion to dismiss Kjersti Flaa's August lawsuit accusing the nonprofit of carving up the Hollywood entertainment news market for its members and refusing to grant membership to other reporters, but indicated he would likely allow her to rewrite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS