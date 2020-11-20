Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Golden Globes Group Nears Early Win In Media Monopoly Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Friday his intention to toss a Norwegian entertainment reporter's lawsuit accusing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes, of monopolizing foreign entertainment journalism in Los Angeles, saying the entertainment news market is not limited to Tinseltown.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said he is inclined to grant the HFPA's motion to dismiss Kjersti Flaa's August lawsuit accusing the nonprofit of carving up the Hollywood entertainment news market for its members and refusing to grant membership to other reporters, but indicated he would likely allow her to rewrite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!