Kimberly-Clark Wipes Tainted With Bacteria, Consumers Say

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Kimberly-Clark Corp. was hit with a proposed class action on Thursday in New York federal court alleging its Cottonelle wipes were contaminated with a rare strain of bacteria and have caused serious infections. Plaintiff Dawn Rothfeld said that she used Cottonelle Wipes for personal hygiene and claims they were contaminated with a bacterial strain called Pluralibacter gergoviae, which caused urinary tract infections, painful urination and other symptoms. She had to be treated with antibiotics and had to have ultrasounds for her abdomen and bladder, according to the complaint. Rothfeld said she still has weakness, nausea and vomiting from using the wipes...

